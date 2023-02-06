Police Opens Fire After Man Threatens Locals With Knife In Karnataka's Kalburagi | Watch

A MAN was shot by police officials after he was spotted with a knife, threatening to attack locals, in a busy marketplace in Karnataka's Kalburagi.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on the social media platform. The video shows a man, dressed in a black vest and trousers, standing in the middle of a market, holding a knife in his hand.

Several police officials can also be spotted in the video, who seem to try stop the man from doing any mischievous activity. The next moment, officials overpower him and start beating him after the man falls down following a gunshot on his feet by the police.

Kalburgi police fiar6 pic.twitter.com/YvIVwA3kpZ — Sambaji Patil (@Sambajipatil4) February 6, 2023

(Note: This video was shared on Twitter and Jagran English does not verify the authenticity of video)

According to some media reports, the man has been identified ad Jaffer, who was shifted to a hospital after he was injured.

Speaking about the incident, Kalaburagi Police Commissioner, Chetan said, "A miscreant with a knife and sharp pieces of equipment was trying to attack the public near the supermarket. When the police tried to stop and detain him, he attacked our police personnel," as quoted by India Today.

"In self-defence and for the sake of public safety, police opened fire at the miscreant. He has been shifted to the hospital. We are yet to collect the details of the accused. Once we get them, we will share them," he added.

According to some media reports, the accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was arrested after he got treated.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.