Plus-Size Influencer Wins Over Internet With Dance Moves On Shah Rukh, Deepika's Besharam Rang | Watch

NOW THAT the new year has begun, we must all have made resolutions to modify certain aspects of our lives. Additionally, if you believe you won't be able to keep your New Year's resolution, wait. The unashamedly brazen dancing video of a plus-size influencer to the song "Besharam Rang" from the movie Pathaan has recently gone viral. Her New Year's resolution is to be "Besharam," and everyone on the internet is already adoring this video.

Aside from all the controversy, contention, and conversation surrounding this song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan, a lot of people have copied Deepika Padukone's mesmerising dancing moves online. A social media star named Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar has lately had everyone on the internet drooling over her scorching skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar (@thechubbytwirler)

Tanvi posted this video to Instagram while sporting a basic yet sultry purple bikini top that is almost identical to Deepika's attire. Tanvi flawlessly executed all of the song's dance moves in her own unique way while wearing the ideal costume. This video will leave you speechless if you watch it.

Tanvi posted the video to her timeline along with the comment "Be Besharam." It's quite acceptable if someone considers you th the comment "Be Besharam." It's quite acceptable if someone considers you "Besharam," since you're doing what you love, dressing how you want, and leading the life you desire. She captioned the video with the words "We're approaching 2023, and the world is going to get nothing less than our UNAPOLOGETIC SELF," which is undoubtedly a motto that we should all live by in the coming year.

The video quickly became popular after it was posted on all social media sites, including Twitter, Instagram, and others, receiving more than 757k views and a flood of comments from online users. Tanvi's boldness and the manner in which she displayed her curves in her brash avatar left a lasting impression on all online users. However, netizens made fun of her for showing too much skin in this song.