Pilot Touches Father's Feet Before Takeoff; Internet Couldn't Stop Adoring | Watch

Pilot touches the feet of her parents before take-off

IN MOST of Indian households, parents are given the place of God. Children touch the feet of their parents and take their blessings.

On such video was shared on Instagram from the handle, pilot_krutadnya, with the caption, "Pilot daughter flying her dad. His Happy Tears, Blessings before we take off, I never leave my home without my parents blessings, sometimes I fly early morning, and leave home at 3-4 am when my parents are in deep sleep, though leaving home without touching their feet is incomplete."

As the video opens, it shows the pilot bowing down in order to touch the feet of her father and take blessings before the take-off. She also hugs her father, who becomes emotional at the gesture.

Take a look at the video:

Since shared, the video has garnered nearly 8 million views, and has left netizens impressed.

"Isse jyada achha ik Papa Kya Dekhenge…… Hats Off to g girl for showing him this day………Puri zindagi safal ho gay unki," said a user.

"Aap Ko sari khushiyan mile beta proud of you," said a second user.

"I am crying I don't why? Proud of you," a third wrote.

'' Was really moved by the video! True Marathi traditions I was really encouraged by the video," said another user.