Picture Puzzle: Can You Identify Names Of 6 Movies Hidden In This Image In 10 Seconds?

SOCIAL media sites today are all about learning new things online, so if you regularly use them, it's doubtful that you haven't already figured out some of the puzzle posts. Also, a sizable portion of people find these puzzles enjoyable to solve and view the task of doing so within the allotted time as a challenge. The best part is that solving these riddles is a lot of fun.

A mystery has been going viral on Twitter for a while now, and it has all of the users in a frenzy. All that remains to be done in this puzzle is to locate the six movie names that are concealed in the image. Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company of none other than the King of Bollywood and his wife, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, posted this puzzle on Twitter.

Look At The Picture Here:

The producing company tweeted the image, which has some scribbled letters on it. The names of six movies are actually tucked away amid the letters, despite the fact that they initially seem random when examining the image. Before you begin, let us warn you that it will not be as straightforward as you imagine. With the picture, they added, "Yeh paheli nahi asaan!" See how quickly you can find them all by taking a peek at the post.

They quickly submitted this puzzle, and it quickly garnered a large number of likes and views (about 70k). Not only this, but every person who commented on the post on social media provided their responses in the comment box. So, did you figure out the solution to this puzzle and discover all the names?