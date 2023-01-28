Picture Of Garbage Scattered In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral; Netizens React

A PICTURE of garbage scattered all around the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train has gone viral on social media platforms.

A picture of the same was also shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, which shows used containers, plastic bottles, and many plastic bags scattered on the floor. The image also shows a worker with a broom, standing on the floor to clean it.

"We The People," read the caption.

“We The People.”



Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

Meanwhile, several Twitter users also reacted to the post. "Sir, in our country people don't know their duty but surely know their right. Instead people should start steps towards there self contribution for cleanliness," said a user.

Another also condemned the littering and said, "We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don't know how to keep it clean and take care of it."

"Unless we understand responsibility nothing will change. People have to understand how to keep nation healthy," said a third user.

Earlier this week, Railways has appealed to the passengers to keep the 'prestigious' train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage, after the newly-operational Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express was found filled with thrash.

According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat express which reached Visakhapatnam was found filled with filth and trash. The coaches were found to be very dirty even after the onboard housekeeping staff attended at regular intervals.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division said the negligence, laxity and no social responsibility are how the esteemed passengers handle the wonderful facilities provided in the Vande Bharat express. He said commuters are leaving the objects like bottles, paper cups, ice creams etc throwing them everywhere.