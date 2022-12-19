'Pawtners In Crime': Dog Reminds Girl To Do Homework As Father Returns Home | Watch

DOGS are the most loyal friend one can ever have and sometimes they can be your saviour too. Here is one such adorable video.

A small clip that is now making rounds on social media platforms shows a German Shepherd helping a small little human who is watching television.

The small girl can be seen sitting on a sofa watching television while the dog is comfortably lying on the floor. After a few seconds, the dog stands up and starts nudging the girl as soon as he hears the approaching footsteps. He alerts the girl and reminds her to do the homework.

Following this, the girl switches off the television and starts doing her pending homework. The viral video is being loved by the netizens.

The clip was shared by a Twitter user with the name Yog and the caption reads, "Pawtners in crime".

Shared on December 18, the video has so far garnered over 717k views and more than 37k likes. While many called the dog the girl's best friend, several also questioned why the girl was alone at home without any adult.

"Use and isn’t girl too young to be alone? Has to be another person around," said a user.

A second user wrote, "Surely dogs have the mind growth of a small child!"

"You know it is cute that the dog alerts her and is basically her companion, but I can't help but notice how he walks by her and the dog and doesn't even acknowledge them? Like are you the dad and you are not even gonna say hi to your daughter when you just get home??? Sad man," said another.

"I hope this is staged cause it looks sad how the father never acknowledged the dog or the daughter when he arrived," a fourth user said.