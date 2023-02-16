'Overpriced': Man Slams Airport Food, Eats Home-Made Aloo Paratha With Mom | Watch

TRAVELLING from flights is fun. It's not only convenient but it saves a lot of time too. However, the overpriced food items being sold at airports might cause a burden to the pocket of a middle class person.

A man took to Twitter and raised the issue of the airport food being way too expensive despite the average quality. Madhur Singh shared a small video of him eating aloo paratha while sitting at an airport along with his mother. He also wrote about how people pay Rs 400 for a dosa at airports which normally costs Rs 100, due to societal pressure.

"Travelling in flights have become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying Rs 400 worth dosa and Rs 100 worth water bottle is still too damn high. My mom packed Aalu parathe for our journey to Goa and we ate them at the airport, with nimbu ka achaar," wrote the twitter user.

Travelling in flights have become easier for middle class but the societal pressure of buying ₹400 worth dosa and ₹100 worth water bottle is still too damn high.



My mom packed Aalu parathe for our journey to Goa and we ate them at the airport, with nimbu ka achaar. pic.twitter.com/mg2ZVyrja0 — Madhur Singh (@ThePlacardGuy) February 13, 2023

"Some people looked at us, oddly, but hey, they don’t matter and we don’t care. Jitni pocket allow kare utna kharcho. Jo taste pasand ho wo khaao. Society to pata nahi kya kya sochti hai. Sochne do. Tum mast apni life apne style se jiyo (Spend as per your pocket allows you, eat what you feel tastes good. Let the society judge. Live your live in your style)," he added further.

The video that was shared on February 13 has so far garnered nearly 400 thousand views with netizens nodding to the views.

"I saw some Bangladeshi waiting at departure in Kolkata airport eating chop-muri and people looking at them. I thought what an excellent idea. Eat what you like," wrote a user.

"I have been eating home cooked food many times at various airports. No one looked at me oddly, i think ever," a second mentioned.

"I always pack food from home for flights. Its not only tasty but reminds me of ppl bk home who pack food with love (my mom). I always call her and tell her that i ate heartily on all my trips," expressed a third user.