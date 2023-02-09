OPEN IN APP

    Optical Illusion: We Bet You Can’t Find THIS Word Hidden In This Pic In 7 Seconds

    Anyone with decent observational abilities would have noticed the mild challenge.

    By Priyanka Munshi
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 05:40 PM (IST)
    OPTICAL ILLUSION abound on the internet today, so if you want to fill your free time with something creative and productive, try solving them. Did you know that by debunking these illusions, you can also improve your capacity for focus and skill-building? Now, these visual illusions can be a mental exercise, a characteristic of a person, an illusion, or anything else.

    Consequently, we have one more optical illusion for you all here, which you can solve by locating the hidden phrase in the image above in under seven seconds. Please take action now. The clock is running out. Have you found the secret word? Anyone with decent observational abilities would have noticed the mild challenge.

    Do you know that starting from the left to the right and then moving from the up direction to the down direction is one of the best strategies for debunking optical illusions? Your ability to solve the optical illusion in the allotted time will be greatly sped up as a result.

    Have you found the solution yet? If not, don't stress; simply wait; we're here to assist. Take a look at the photo clue and solution below.

