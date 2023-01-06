Optical Illusion: Only Those With Sharp Eyes Will Be Able To Solve This Illusion In Just 7 Seconds

THESE DAYS, optical illusions are the new talk of the town because of the internet's intense popularity. Yes, what you just heard is true. One of the best methods to challenge and test your perceptual abilities and skill set is through optical illusions. These deceptions might appear in a variety of ways, such as a personality attribute, a hidden object, a brainteaser, etc. Do you know that, over time, solving these optical puzzles will become second nature if you start doing it regularly? Not only that, but you'll begin to view it as a challenge.

We finally have an outstanding and challenging optical illusion for you after a very long time. You will undoubtedly be shocked when you learn the solution. Now, all you have to do in the image above is search among the vibrant books for the pencil that is concealed. This artwork, which Exam Papers Plus commissioned, features a restrained colour scheme and a tiny pencil that is concealed amid the books. You have seven seconds to solve this illusion, so hold on. Are you prepared for it?

You'll start to understand the solution after you start focusing more on every facet of this illusion. Don't quit now; you can do it. Have you noticed the pencil? Do not lose heart; it is truly very challenging. For those who need a hint, the pencil is the same shade of green as the books in the artwork. Use your keen vision to identify them. Have you now located it? And if you have, kudos to you. Wait, if you still can't figure it out, we're here to help you get through this challenging circumstance. The answer is indicated by a circle on a pencil in the image below. To improve at this game, people who didn't obtain the answer could try to solve more optical illusions and not worry too much about it next time.