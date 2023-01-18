Optical Illusion: Only 1% Will Be Able To Find The Glass Marble In These Stones Within 7 Seconds

IT'S HARDLY the first time that optical illusions have mesmerised online users with their incredible tricks. Optical illusions have long had a significant influence on all social media users; they can take many different forms, including cognitive teasers, personality traits, illusions, and more. Do you know what's more difficult: figuring out the optical illusion in the allotted time? Yes, what you just heard is true. You can enhance your focus and skill set by dispelling any kind of illusion!

In this optical illusion, all you really need to do is find the hidden glass marble. However, the tough part is that you have to find it in just 7 seconds. If you truly believe that you have very good eyes when it comes to focus and expertise, then there you go!

This optical illusion is now both exciting and difficult. Many stones can be observed in the optical illusion described above. Your objective is to find the glass marble in this image within 7 seconds. It is concealed among these stones. If you can't make out the glass marble in the image, don't worry—we'll explain the solution in the section below.

Actually, it's okay if you haven't heard back yet. The hidden glass marble in this image is tough to spot because most people find this illusion puzzling. Pay closer attention to the illusion now. If you were able to locate the glass marble among these stones, you are a genius. Don't worry about the complexity of this optical illusion; we are here to assist you. Now look at the illustration below, where the solution is denoted by a circle.