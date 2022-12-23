Optical illusion: Can You Spot Three Hidden Faces In This Picture?

THE INTERNET is currently flooded with optical illusions. Having your time and abilities available is one of the best things you can do when trying to solve the illusion. It will certainly become second nature to you if you can unravel the optical deception in the allotted time. Do you know that there are many different types of optical illusions, including paintings, picture puzzles, brainteasers, and 3D images? In essence, the reason these illusions are the best is that they improve your ability to focus and your skill set. After a long time, we have another optical illusion for you.

Find the two men's faces hidden in the illustration in the above-mentioned photo, which features two men. The image, which has now gone viral, depicts a doctor attending to an elderly patient in the distant past. A large tent with a bed is behind them. Can you, however, locate the three masked faces in the drawing? Everyone who has received the correct answer has said, "You definitely have good concentration power and skills." If you still don't know the solution, don't worry; we're here to assist you.

Now sharpen your concentration on the image and pay great attention to the two people's faces in the provided optical illusion. This tough illusion is really challenging for a lot of people to solve, but hold on, let's look at the answer to this one. The doctor's hair may be tied in such a way that it resembles a face if you look at it closely. The person standing to the right of the optic nerve is the next face. The third one is on the left side of the tent on the bed, and you can see how the hair is arranged and the lines on the face are made to resemble a man's face. The two lines that depict wrinkles on the bed that resemble a person's face with closed eyes may be visible if you rotate the image. Don't worry if you still can't figure it out; just have a look at the image below, where the solution is circled. The three concealed faces in this optical illusion are all visible.