Norwegian Boys Dancing To 'Jehda Nasha' Will Make You Want To Recreate It With Your Friends | Watch Viral Video

DO YOU recall Kala Chashma, the dancing troupe and overnight sensation? You guessed it. We are referring to the Norwegian dance ensemble. The rapid style of this group is enthralling internet users, and in addition, their remarkable cool and effortless dances are taking over social media. Everyone immediately became a fan of the group following the viral video of them dancing to Kala Chashma from the movie "Baar Baar Dekho," but now they're back with some new funky and simple moves to "Jehda Nasha," the latest groovy track from Ayushmann Khurrana's recently released movie "An Action Hero."

What's your nasha? was the caption that the Norwegian dance group used while posting the video on social media, specifically Instagram. One of the dancers launched the clip by showcasing some of his impressive movements. Others gradually joined him in the video as it went on, each in their own hilarious way. The gang then carried on to the very end, dancing in their distinctive manner. The Quick Style released the video to the social media platform on Sunday, and it quickly racked up over 3 million views and over 383,000 likes. In addition, many Neri residents left comments on the video. "Killed It" was written by one of the most outstanding rappers and singers, Badshah.

Guess what they danced to in a video of their performance with Usher earlier this month? It was Badshah's "Kala Chashma" from the film "Baar Baar Dekho." The crew member who started the dance in the first scene of the video was followed by other members who quickly joined in. Not only does the song alter everyone mid-performance, but Usher, the singer, can also be seen entering the space and joining the dancers.