Monkey Crashes Couple's Wedding Photoshoot With Its Baby; What Happens Next Will Amaze You

IN the era of social media platforms, pictures play a very important role. Be it someone's birthday or a random day out, clicking photos and posting them on the internet has become a trend and when it comes to weddings, photoshoots are as mandatory as any other ritual.

Instagram is full of beautiful videos and photos of couples. However, it is not always that an uninvited guest gets a chance to be captured in the camera.

In a somewhat similar incident, a monkey crashed a wedding photoshoot, leaving the couple scared and delighted.

The video was shared by an Instagram user with the caption, "Can't believe our videographers got this on film, what a wild day!!' We loveee this, and the baby on her back." The video also had a text inserted that said, "POV: A monkey crashes your wedding."

The video opens with the groom twirling his wife for a romantic video. The next moment, we see a monkey with its baby on its back, crashing the photoshoot. At first, it approaches the bride, who gets scared and turns her back. It then climbs on the groom's hand and gets comfortable in his lap.

After a while, the bride also smiles and gets comfortable. Meanwhile, the photographer captures them.

The video has got nearly 2 million views so far and netizens really loved the beautiful video.

''She said: "hey hey I wanna be held now too," wrote a user.

A second said, ''As a photographer, this is a dream come true. What great, unique photos those will be!''

"imma steal your man Girrrrrl," wrote a third user.