Model Walks Ramp Wearing Table Cloth With Food On It; Internet Is Shocked | Watch

BEING fashionable requires something unique to be done. While there are a lot of make-up and dresses in the market that can make anyone look trendy, or different, it takes a little more effort to hit headlines and become the talk of the town.

From the US model Bella Hadid walking on the stage wearing a spray-painted white dress to Kylie Jenner's dress with a lion head at Schiaparelli's couture runway in Paris, there are plenty of examples where models impressed the audience with their amazing dressing sense. Now, a somewhat similar video has been making the rounds on the social media platforms. The video shows a model walking the ramp with a dress attached to a table cloth in Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The video was shared from an Instagram handle- di_vsn along with the caption, "what are you bringing to the table?”

@sarahdahll 'I am the table' AW23 'Dressed for Disaster' thank you so much everyone."

The video opens with the camera focused on the model crockery Sarah Dahl, sitting on the tablecloth, who is sitting wearing a pink off-shoulder dress on a chair across table that has glasses and food placed on it. She then gets up and start a toast in order to gain everyone's attention. As soon as she starts walking, all the crockery sitting on the tablecloth, which is attached to her dress, falls on the floor and starts moving along with her.

The clip was shared a day ago and has so far got over 732k views. While many internet users were stunned with the creativity, several also called it a wastage of food.

"Shit like food wastage and save every morsel only applies to plebs like us, these people are above all that," wrote a user. "Not sustainable at all to throw the dishes (with food on them) and break the still useful glasses," a second user said.

"What's the point of this? Wasting food, humans are getting dumber day by day," wrote a third netizen.