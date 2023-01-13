Man Performs 'One Of The Most Difficult Dances' With Ease, 'Amazing' Says Internet | Watch

THERE are various dance forms, performed by people worldwide, and there are several pieces of evidence for the same online.

Now, a video of a man performing Zaouli, which is believed to be one the most difficult dances, is making the rounds on social media platforms.

This is "Zaouli" dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world! pic.twitter.com/1F3SSzhF3O — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 12, 2023

(Jagran English can not independently verify the authenticity of video)

The video was shared on Twitter by the social media user Figen with the caption, "This is "Zaouli" dance of Central Ivory Coast and is labelled as the most impossible dance in the world." So far, it has amassed over 2.2 million views and more than 62 thousand likes.

While it impressed many netizens, some also flooded the comment sections comparing the moves of the dance to their day-to-day activities.

"That's actually pretty impressive lol," wrote a user. "I do the same dance ons sunny day when I walk without sandals on the sand," a second user jokingly said.

"Not impossible, should have seen me earlier when I needed to pee," wrote a third.

Zaouli dance is originally performed by the Guro people (who speak the Guro language) of central Ivory Coast. The mask that is wrore during the dance was created in the 1950s, is reportedly inspired by a girl named "Djela Lou Zaouli" (meaning "Zaouli, daughter of Djela").