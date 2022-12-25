Man Offers To Take Holy Dip In Freezing Cold On Behalf Of Worshippers At Rs 10 | Watch

AS WINTER chill grips several parts of India, a man has come up with an unique business idea, asking people to pay for taking a holy dip in te river Ganga on their behalf of them.

A video that has been making rounds on social media platforms shows a man sitting bare-chested on a railing in the middle of apparently a river, offering people to take a dip in the water body if they think it is too cold for them.

"Bhaiyo aur behno, aayiye, aapke naam ki dupki hum lagayenge is sardi bhare mausam mein (brothers and sisters, come and let us take a dip on your behalf in this cold weather)," says the man in the viral clip. He then adds, "Aapke naam ke punya aapko milenge lekin aap jo 10 rupey denge wo humko milenge (you will get your virtues and we will get your Rs 10).

The video Aashutosh Shukl wit the caption, "new business" and has so far got more than 69K views.

Berojgari itni hai ki bhai ₹10 mein bhi Jaan dene Ko taiyar hai 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — ۷ı℘ıŋ ƙųɱąཞ ʂɧąɧı (@SahiVipin) December 24, 2022

"10 rupees dip after 10 rupees Kurkure."

"There is so much unemployment that this brother is ready to give up his life just for Rs 10 (Berojgari itni hai ki bhai Rs 10 mein bhi Jaan dene Ko taiyar hai), a second user jokingly said.

दस रुपए के कुरकुरे के बाद दस रुपए की डुबकी 😂😂 — Anurag Pathak 🇮🇳 (@Anurag_Pathak_) December 23, 2022

"Some people will ask to reduce the rate in this also," said a third.