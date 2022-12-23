Man Encounters Tiger While Crossing Road On Bike, Here's What Happens Next | Watch

THERE are plenty of videos online that show a wild animal crossing a road and a lot of times people have the chance to encounter such animals. While the internet is flooded with many videos like that, these encounters sometimes are a treat to the eyes. However, the fact that it can also cause damage to either wildlife or to the lives of people, cannot be denied.

In order to spread awareness about the same Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video from his Twitter handle that showed two men on a bike encountering a tiger so closely while it was crossing the road.

Along with the video, Nanda wrote, "As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind and drive slow in wild habitats."

Via Ramesh Pandey.

As soon as the video opens, it shows a tiger crossing the road. Moments later two bikers can be seen in the small clip, who stop as soon as they witness the tiger. Fortunately, the tiger didn't attack them and goes back into the forest. The video was apparently shot by someone who was in a car.

Meanwhile, the video has amassed more than 120k views. "How about doing something to avoid the human animal conflict rather than gaining cheap interactions on this bird app?" wrote a user.

"The ideal way at least in these zones is to wait for the vehicle in front to pass. If he is waiting then you also need to wait behind and not just overtake. He is lucky and not it’s lunch fortunately," said a second user.

A third user jokingly wrote, "Now you have watched "ek Tha tiger."

"It is not safe to drive slow for bikers via these tiger areas. They might be waiting in bushes to jump and ambush. You never know," a fourth commented.