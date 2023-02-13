Make-Up Artist's Amazing Transformation Into Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Look Stuns Internet | Watch

SHAH Rukh Khan's Pathaan is a blockbuster hit. It has been breaking box-office records every day. The film that also features Deepika Padukone has now crossed 950 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

While the song 'Beshram Rang' has made social media users go crazy, the fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan have also poured their love and shown immense support to the movie. In a similar incident, a video of a make-up artist transforming herself into King Khan's look from the film has left the internet stunned.

The video of the same was shared by Dikshita Jindal with the caption, "Jhoome Jo #Pathaan. Makeup transformation into the Pathaan look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing. Your love and support means a lot."

The small clip features Jindal who can be seen applying make-up products and she soon transforms into Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan. While she applies make-up, she also lip-syncs the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' from the movie.

The video was shared by 5 days ago and has so far amassed over 11 million views and more than 738,000 likes, with netizens appreciating Jindal.

"Omg!!! What are you," wrote a user.

"That is too good. Amazing," wrote a second user. "Its just wow ur just amazing in makeup art," a third said.

Meanwhile, the Instagram of Jindal is full of such videos. There are several videos that show her transforming into different famous personalities including actor Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan, and several others.