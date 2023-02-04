Maharashtra: Women Aspirants Clash With Police After Missing Fire Brigade Recruitment Exam | Watch

A VIDEO of women clashing with Mumbai police during the selection process for women's fire brigade has been going viral on the social media platform.

Reportedly, the incident took place as women were not allowed to enter the centre for further selection process because they reached there at nearly 10 am instead of 8 am.

Speaking about the incident, the Chief Officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade said, " 3318 women candidates, who were qualified as per height criteria were chosen for the further selection process. Protesting women are those who came late. We can’t allow people who reached around 10 am when time was 8 am."

#WATCH | Women who reached for the recruitment of Women Fire Brigade clashed with police in Mumbai, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RQxGIv6avd — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

The video that was shared by the news agency ANI, shows thousands of women trying to enter the examination centre forcefully. The police officials, meanwhile, can be seen trying to stop them.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will fill a total of 910 vacancies through the selection procedure.

A candidate must be 12th passed and in between the age of 20-25 years, to be eligible for the post.