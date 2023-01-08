Little Girl's Reaction After Mother Tells She's Going To Be Elder Sister Is Winning Hearts | Watch

Girl's reaction after her mother reveals that she was going to be an elder sister (Image Credits: Instagram/navyathapliyal)

CHILDREN are always happy when they get to hear that they are going to be an elder brother or sister. The news of pregnancy is overwhelming to both parents and the child. While some children can become excited, some can also feel a little insecure.

A video that is going viral on social media platforms shows a mother sharing the news of her pregnancy with her daughter. The woman in the video tells her daughter that she going to be a big sister. To this, the daughter replies that she is already a big sister to their dog. She then says that she wants a little sister as she already has a little brother referring to her dog.

Her mother then tells the little girl that she will soon have a little brother or sister. The girl replies to this and says that she will play and eat with the baby and get the baby's food.

The video was shared from the Instagram handle of Navya Thapliyal and has so far got more than 700k views. It was posted with the caption, "So many people asked me how was her reaction when we told her that she is going to be big sister. Half the time i didn’t know how to explain it to her how I have a baby."

Meanwhile, the netizens flooded the comment section admiring the little girl and extending their wishes to the family members.

"Awww sucha cutie pie she is," wrote a user. A second user wrote, "Deep inside she is such a mature person...I love her."

"She has stole all my heart," said a third user.