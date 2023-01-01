Little Girl Shakes A Leg With Haryanvi Singer Ajay Hooda; Internet Can't Stop Praising | Watch

In the viral video, the small kid can be seen grooving at the Haryanvi track Kamar Teri Left Right Hale along with the singer of the song, Ajay Hooda.

By Anushka Vats
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 02:35 PM IST
Minute Read
Image Credits: Screengrab of the video of little girl dancing with singer Ajay Hooda.

CHILDREN are the live wires of any party. Be it a wedding, a birthday, or any normal day, they can make everyone around them happy, just by being themselves. Now, a video of a small girl named, Dishu Yadav is the internet's new sensation.

The clip which is making rounds on social media has not only made everyone Dishu's fan, but this kid is getting all the love and appreciation.

In the viral video, she could be seen wearing a long yellow frock and a blue denim jacket, grooving at the Haryanvi track Kamar Teri Left Right Hale. Meanwhile, Ajay Hooda, the singer behind this super hit number, can be seen singing for the special performance.

Hooda also shakes a leg with Dishu, who is not only dancing but lip-syncing to the song too.

The video was shared from the Instagram account of this munchkin, Dishu Yadav, who has 388k followers.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dishu Yadav (@aapkidishu_)

The video that is making rounds on social media has garnered more than 40 million views so far with netizens impressed with her moves.

"She steal the show," a user commented.

"Cuteness overload awesome wala performance," wrote another user.

"Awwwwww…such a cute video. This little girl’s steps are so much in sync with the music. Lots of love cute munchkin," a third user wrote.

"She knows the words and everything! Such a little cutie pie," said a fourth.

