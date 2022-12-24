Little Girl Plays Hide And Seek With Pet Dog; Internet Can't Stop Admiring | Watch

NO one can deny the fact that dogs are as understanding as humans. They are the most loyal friend a person can have and there are several evidences to prove that.

Internet is flooded with cute videos of pet dogs. Now, a new video of a dog playing hide and seek with a little girl is winning hearts. Many of you must have seen dog with playing with balls, but this is something different and adorable, both at the same time.

The video was shared by netizens with the username @buitengebieden, and has so far got 2 million views.

The video opens with a girl of merely 5-6 years instructing her pet to play hide and seek.

'Let's go play hide and seek," the little girl can be heard saying. The dog cutely follows her order and moves to a corner closing its eyes.

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, social media cannot stop admiring the pet.

"Very cute, but the dog will always find her very quickly; that nose is the best ever piece of detection equipment known to man," said a user.

A second user wrote, "I used to play hide and seek with my poodles. They didn't cover their eyes, but they waited until I squeaked and then raced to find me."

"I used to do this with my little dog. I'd cover him with a blanket and hide while he was getting out from under it. good times," said a third user