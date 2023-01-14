Little Afghan Girl Is Overwhelmed As Stanger Buys All Her Pen | Watch Her Reaction

KINDNESS is the most beautiful gesture one can ever show. Mother Teresa rightly said, "kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless". A video of what could be termed similar is making rounds on the internet.

The video is from Afghanistan and was shared on Twitter by Nahira Ziaye, a lawyer, with the caption, "Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family "if I bought them all would you be happy?" She smiled and said yes #Afghanistan."

Little Afghan girl in Kabul selling pens to support her family “ if I bought them all would you be happy?” She smiled and said yes #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/KxqNl4HAc4 — Nahira ziaye (@Nahiraziaye) January 10, 2023

The little girl who has been identified as Zainab can be seen selling pens in the video. Meanwhile, a woman asks her about the price of the pen and then asks if she can buy all the pens. To this, the vendor agrees and as soon as the woman pays her money, she says, "You paid me too much". The woman also pays her some extra money and with this, the girl's face brightens. The next moment, a man asks the young girl to go home and give the money to her mother. The girl then happily starts walking away.

Since the video has been shared, it has garnered over 6 lakh views and nearly 10 thousand views.

"This is so sad and beautiful at the same time! Hope things change for the better," said a user.

"The angel happily skipped away. Hope things improve for her and everyone else across the world," wrote another.

"The way she happily skips back. She looks so happy," wrote a third user.