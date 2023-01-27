Internet Disapproves Indian Bride's Outrageous Chocolate Hairstyle | Watch Video

Wedding season is already here, and while every bride aspires to look absolutely distinctive and at her finest, you shouldn't take any difficulties too seriously. Yes, it really did happen exactly like that; however, it appears that her strategy failed. In a recent social media video that has gone viral, a hairstylist is shown braiding a bride's hair, and this is not an unusual haircut that she performed. The bride was previously seen on her wedding day in a completely different avatar.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chitrasmakeupartist (@_chitras_makeup_artist_28)

In this popular video, you can watch the bride make a stunning entrance on her wedding day. She was only showing off her distinctive attire, makeup, and haircut, which set her apart from the other brides. Her hairdo was covered in KitKat, 5 Star, Ferrero Rocher, and Milky Way decorations. Yes, you heard correctly.

In addition to the flowers in her hair, which can be seen, she was also wearing unusual jewellery that was also made of chocolate. Her haircut is entirely original. The video earned a lot of likes as soon as it was quickly uploaded to an official Instagram account, as well as some conflicting responses from users of the social networking platform.