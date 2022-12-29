IndiGo Air Hostess Providing Mid-Air Medical Assistance Wins Hearts; Internet Says 'Great Work' | Watch

FEW days after a viral video of a heated argument between a passenger and an IndiGo flight attendant sparked debate on social media, a new clip is now making rounds that show an air hostess providing mid-air medical aid to a traveller.

The video has attracted huge appreciation of netizens. The viral video clip which is nearly of 45 seconds and shows an air hostess applying ointment on a finger of a passenger. Moments later, another air hostess comes with a band-aid and put it on the injured part.

The small clip was shared by a Twitter user Irfan Ansari with the caption, "Dear IndiGo, Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute, Big respect to the girls and IndiGo."

Dear @IndiGo6E Please reward the both cabin crew, I know its there job but the way they treated i believe our own relative also will not take care the way they did, Salute🫡, Big respect to the girls and @IndiGo6E 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻💐🇮🇳💐@DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/m1WmdEVa69 — Irfan Ansari (@irfanhasan1986) December 28, 2022

Great work ❤️❤️ — Parwez Ali Saifi (@ParwezSaifi11) December 28, 2022

IndiGo also replied to the post and said, "Sir, thank you for the shoutout. We're glad to hear that our staff assisted you well. We'll definitely pass it along, please share the PNR."

Meanwhile, earlier, a small clip of an IndiGo air hostess made rounds on social media where she was seen saying "I am not your servant".

The heated argument took place on Istanbul-Delhi flight, and reportedly, the argument was over a food issue. The attendant in the video claimed that because of the passenger's "finger pointing" behaviour, her crew was "crying".

"You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding, " she was heard saying in the video.