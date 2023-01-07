Indians Play Ajay Devgn's 'Aaye Hum Baaraati' At Australian Beach, Video Goes Viral | Watch

INDIANS can rock anywhere. Be it in their own country, or somewhere abroad, they know how to turn that place into a home. Now, a video of a group of friends playing Ajay Devgn's song 'Aaye Hum Baarati' on a beach in Australia is going viral.

The video that was shared from the Instagram handle, dream_dollarr, shows a group of friends walking on a beach, with one holding a speaking and playing a Bollywood song. They can also be seen singing the song and enjoying all by themselves.

Ever since it was shared, the video has amassed more than 3 lakh likes and over two million views.

The clip has left the netizens in splits. "Our Indians leave their impression everywhere," said a user. "We Indians have a different entity," said a second user, another wrote, "Indian boys rock". A fourth user commented, "The song is awesome but what is the use they would not have understood."

Another video was also shared from the same Instagram handle that shows the same group of friends grooving to a Punjabi song in Sydney. In the video, several locals can also be seen enjoying themselves with the Indian group.

Meanwhile, the Instagram handle has a total of nearly 10k followers and 879 posts.