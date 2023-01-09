In Pics: Londoners Travel Without Pants To Observe 'No Trousers Tube Ride' Day

People in their underwear during a "No Trousers Day" in London (Image Credits-Twitter)

In commemoration of the 12th annual No Trousers Tube Ride, commuters in London stripped down to their pants and hopped on to the Underground on Sunday. This event which was organised after the covid-19 pandemic was started 20 years ago in New York on the opposite side of the Atlantic, attracted hundreds of Sunday travellers.

The event was organised by The Stiff Upper Lip Society and several other cities around the world too took part in the event on Sunday. The idea behind this event was to ride the train in the middle of the winter wearing just underwear, shoes and socks on your bottom half and pretend it’s like any other day while still wearing the usual winter clothing on the top half.

On Sunday, several pictures emerged on social media which showed people taking the Underground and using ticket machines and escalators without trousers.

People riding the tube as they take part in the 12th annual No Trousers Tube Ride in London. pic.twitter.com/qsVFrANt48 — Aaron Chown (@aaronchown) January 8, 2023

According to the website for Improv Everywhere, “The mission began as a tiny practical joke with seven guys and has grown into an international celebration of silliness, with dozens of cities around the world participating each year.”

“If someone questions your decision to take down your pants, respond that they were “becoming uncomfortable” or anything in the same line of argument,” says the website.

Meanwhile, according to a report, an official said those participating in the event should walk around naturally as if they forgot their trousers at home.

"It’s not a performance or any major scene," the official was quoted as saying. Ideally, we want people to be sitting there, going about their normal business as if they were wearing trousers or a skirt,” the official said.