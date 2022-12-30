'I Didn't Recognise Him': Bus Driver Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Car Crash

A BUS driver of Haryana Roadways, who was among the people who helped in pulling cricketer Rishabh Pant out of his car after he met with an accident claimed that he didn't recognise the injured person as he doesn't watch cricket.

Sushil Mann, the bus driver told NDTV that as soon as Pant's car got crashed he put his bus on the side and ran quickly ran towards the divider.

"I thought the car would flip under the bus as it was turning over and over before it stopped," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"The driver (Pant) was half out of the window. He told me he's a cricketer," Mann said, adding the cricketer asked him to call his mother, whose phone was, however, switched off.

He then mentioned that he didn't know the victim was cricketer Rishabh Pant as he doesn't watch cricket. "But others in my bus recognised him," he said.

"Jako Rakhe Saiyan Maar Sake na Koi"



"After removing Rishabh, I quickly searched the car to check if anyone else was there. I took out his blue bag and Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 rupees from the car and gave it to him in the ambulance," he said.

Pant, who was alone in the car, suffered injuries on his back, forehead, and leg. Pant was driving his car when he met with the accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Images from the accident showed the car in a gutted state.

According to a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

As per the BCCI statement shared with the media, Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.