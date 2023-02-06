Husband Compares Wife To Kiara Advani; Angry Woman Refuses To Give Him Food

MANY people adore and love Bollywood celebrities. While some comparisons with film stars are flattering, some can even lead to a fight. That's right.

A video of a couple fighting cutely has left social media users smiling. The small clip that was shared from the handle of Twitter user Praveen, has been making the rounds on the internet. "When husband compares his wife with Kiara Advani. #KiaraAdvani #viral #cutecouple," read the caption of the video.

The video features an angry wife. Meanwhile, the husband can also be heard speaking in the background (as he is holding his phone and recording his wife).

While the husband tries to calm her, the offended wife denies to offer him food.

"Matlab mujhe koi actress achi nhi lag sakti hai (so, I can’t like an actress)?" asks the man. "Tum mujhse kyu compare kiye? Tumne kaha nahi ‘tumse achhi Kiara Advani hai' (why did you compare me with her? Didn't you say, 'Kiara Advani is better than you')?" she replies.

The man then tries to justify his statement and mentions that he was just praising Kiara in terms of acting.

"Mai acting karti hu (so, you think I act)?" asks the wife.

"Tum jao Kiara Advani ke pass aur tumhe kahan nahi milega (you go to Kiara Advani and you won’t even get the food today)," she can be heard saying as the video ends.

Since shared, the clip has amassed nearly 100 thousand views and 29 retweets. Meanwhile, Twitter users also flooded the comment section.

"Bhai! Remember this Mantra - Never ever……compare your wife or girlfriend with anybody in the world. Yes, you can say that she (the other person) is more ugly than your wife," said a user.

"Bhai, wo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai (she is a woman, she can do anything)," wrote a second user.