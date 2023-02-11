Hundreds Of Monkey Encircle Building; Internet Recalls 'Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes' | Watch

Have you ever witnessed a swarm of monkeys climbing up a building? You may have seen monkeys wandering around a park, zoo, or other location. Do you recall the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes as well? In that film, a group of apes assaulted a city in an attempt to rebel against humans. just like what occurred in this trending video.

Watch The Video Here:

In this widely shared video, a troop of monkeys is seen around a structure from all angles as if they were preparing to assault. On January 24, the now-viral video was posted to Instagram, where it quickly gained popularity. It is a frightening sight to witness countless monkeys crawling up a two-story house. Some of the monkeys were literally hanging from the windows, but there were also some that were on the terrace, wandering on the rope, and sliding on the top of the house gate.

The monkeys surround the entire property while climbing up the walls, giving the impression that they are attacking the house. The mammals are shooed away by a guy who is trying to frighten them into the house. His attempts are ineffective, though, since the monkeys don't seem to want to move. The video earned a lot of likes and amusing remarks from internet users as soon as it was uploaded to the social media platform.