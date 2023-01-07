Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Less Than A Month After Mauna Loa Stopped Spilling Lava | Watch

HAWAII'S Kilauea, which is the world's most active volcano has started erupting again after a brief pause. A video of the same was also shared on Twitter from the official handle of Hawaii Volcanoes NPS.

The alert level for Kilauea was also increased on the official website of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) on Thursday in order to highlight that the magma was flowing and the volcano may erupt.

Reportedly, the Kilauea volcano lat erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021, and for about two weeks starting last November. Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years.

Sizable bright orange lava fountain and fast moving flows visible during the first hour of the eruption from the Keanakākoʻi overlook. NPS video/Janice Wei pic.twitter.com/ThMxKEEcY4 — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) January 6, 2023

"HVO is lowering Kilauea's volcano alert level from WARNING to WATCH because the initial high effusion rates are declining, and no infrastructure is threatened. HVO is lowering Kilauea's aviation color code from RED to ORANGE because there is currently no threat of significant volcanic ash emission into the atmosphere outside of the hazardous closed area within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park," the USGS said in a report.

On Thursday night, lava from Kilauea shot as high as 164 feet (50 meters) into the air -- roughly as high as the width of a football field -- but most so-called "lava fountains" were smaller, at 32 feet (10 meters) high. By comparison, lava fountains from Mauna Loa's eruption two months ago topped 200 feet (60 meters) in height.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, new lava about 32 feet (10 meters) deep had been added to the crater floor, the observatory said.

