WATCH: In Gang War Caught On Camera, One Group Attacks Other With Swords In Palghar; 3 Booked

Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the clash in Palghar, Maharashtra. (Twitter/ANI)

As many as three persons were booked by Maharashtra Police after a video from Palghar district showed them attacking another group of people. In a CCTV footage of the incident, the attackers can be seen slamming their car into another vehicle carrying a larger group.

As both the cars halt after the collision, the attackers come forth with swords while the other group of men jump out of their vehicle and try to flee.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Case registered against 3 unidentified persons after a scuffle broke out b/w 2 groups in Palghar's Naik Pada y'day. A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword & car recovered from the spot.Probe on: Waliv Police



(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/Jt6TRiCPtG — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2022

According to police, it was a scuffle between the two groups in Palghar's Naik Pada area. "A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword & car recovered from the spot. Probe on," news agency ANI quoted Waliv Police as saying.

More details in the case are awaited.