WATCH: In Gang War Caught On Camera, One Group Attacks Other With Swords In Palghar; 3 Booked

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the attackers can be seen slamming their car into another vehicle carrying a larger group of men.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 11:41 AM IST
Minute Read
WATCH: In Gang War Caught On Camera, One Group Attacks Other With Swords In Palghar; 3 Booked
Screengrab from the CCTV footage of the clash in Palghar, Maharashtra. (Twitter/ANI)

As many as three persons were booked by Maharashtra Police after a video from Palghar district showed them attacking another group of people. In a CCTV footage of the incident, the attackers can be seen slamming their car into another vehicle carrying a larger group.

As both the cars halt after the collision, the attackers come forth with swords while the other group of men jump out of their vehicle and try to flee.

According to police, it was a scuffle between the two groups in Palghar's Naik Pada area. "A person, HS Dadu, got injured after being attacked with a sword. A sword & car recovered from the spot. Probe on," news agency ANI quoted Waliv Police as saying.

More details in the case are awaited.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.