Egypt Man Sets World Record For Pulling Heaviest Road Vehicle With Teeth | Watch Viral Video

IN WHAT could be termed as astonishing, a video of an Egypt man pulling a truck with his teeth is making the rounds on the internet. The man has scripted history by registering his name in the Guinness World Records for the 'heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth.'

The viral video of the man, who is pulling a 15,730 kg truck with his teeth was shared from the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records with the caption, "Heaviest road vehicle pulled with teeth: 15,730.0 kg (34.678.714 lbs) by Ashraf Suliman 🇪🇬."

Identified as Ashraf Suliman, the video shows a truck tied with a rope, which the man pulls with his teeth.

According to the official website of the record was set on 13 June, 2021 and Ashraf attempted this record as a personal achievement.

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram and has so far garnered over 4 lakh views. A user commented, "Bruh, I need to find out who his dentist is."

"My teeth will just fall off," said a second user.

"Now my teeth are aching," a third wrote. A fourth said, "Was worried he would break his neck."

The Guinness World Records, is a reference book that is published annually. It includes world records both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.