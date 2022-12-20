Dozens Injured After Extreme Turbulence On Hawaiian Airlines Flight | Watch Viral Video

AS SHOWN in this viral video, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport was tragically slammed by extreme turbulence. Around 11 people suffered significant injuries on Sunday, according to the BBC, and there were roughly 278 passengers and 10 staff members on board the Airbus A330-200. This video was taken immediately after the jet touched down, and it shows the cabin in chaos with people wearing breathing masks and some of their personal goods scattered across the aisle. Not only that, but a member of the cabin crew also announced over the loudspeaker that they needed the help of the onboard medical staff to assist all of the injured passengers.

Another video shows a sizable crowd receiving medical attention at the airport from ambulance personnel.

"Medical care was provided to numerous passengers and crew members at the airport for minor injuries, while some were immediately transferred to area hospitals for further care," Hawaiian Airlines stated in the statement. In the turbulence, 11 people suffered critical injuries, and 36 others sustained minor ones, according to the obituary. Twenty people were transported to nearby hospitals with injuries ranging from head injuries to lacerations, bruises, and loss of consciousness.

Airlines officials called the occurrence "isolated and exceptional," according to NDTV, which quoted The Independent. According to Hawaiian Airlines' chief operating officer, Jon Sook, the company hasn't had "an occurrence of this sort in recent history." The airline was aware of the weather forecast, he continued, but there had been no indication that "a particular patch of air... was in any way problematic."

Mr. Sook continued by saying that "it appears like everybody's going to survive" and that he was "grateful" for the assistance offered by emergency personnel.

At the conclusion, Hawaiian Airlines added that it was performing a "thorough investigation" of the aircraft before it was put back into service. Mr. Snook added that the investigation will look into whether any additional steps were taken to ensure that passengers were wearing seatbelts in addition to turning on the fasten seatbelt sign.