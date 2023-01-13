Dog Creates Guinness World Records for Most Skips On Hind Legs In 30 Sec | Watch

SKIPPING is fun and healthy too. However, have you ever thought of doing it with your pet dog? You heard it right. A man named Wolfgang Lauenburger who is a pet parent to his dog, Balu, have registered their names in the Guinness World Records.

The pet and its parent together made a world record for the most skips in 30 seconds, and a video of the same was also shared on the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records with the caption, "Most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32 by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger."

The video shows Balu on its hind legs completing successful skips with Lauenburger. According to the official website of GWR, the record was created on July 12, 2022.

"The most skips by a dog on the hind legs in 30 seconds is 32, and was achieved by Balu and Wolfgang Lauenburger (both Germany), Stuckenbrock, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on 12 July 2022," said GWR on its website.

The netizens flooded the comment section and hailed the duo for this amazing record.

"This lovely dog it's so cute and congrats to the little world champion," wrote a user.

"The dog fit do more than that if Dem give am loud," said a second user. A third user jokingly wrote, "My husband would struggle doing 32 skips."

On the other hand, the record of the most skips in one minute is currently held by Daisuke Mimura of Japan and was created on 9 September 2013, with a total of 348 skips.