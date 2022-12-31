Do You Know How Much Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Cost In 1986? See Viral Bill

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of the most popular bikes in India and has been ruling the hearts of bike lovers for many years. The classic bike has also seen many changes over the years, but its basic design has remained the same as before. With time and improvements, the price of the bike has also increased. Currently, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cost around Rs 1.8 lakhs (Ex-Showroom price).

But do you know what was the price of this bike 36 years in 1986? An image of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bill is insanely going viral on the internet in which the price of the legendary bike has surprised internet users. In the picture, the on-road price of the bike is Rs 18,700.

The bill circulating on the internet is from 1986, which is about 36 years old. The viral bill of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Standard model was posted by Sandeep Auto Company which is based in Jharkhand. You can see the viral picture of the 1986 Bullet 350 bill below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Royal (@royalenfield_4567k)

For the unversed, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 was called Enfield Bullet in 1986. It was considered a reliable motorcycle even at that time and was used by the Indian Army for patrolling the border areas. Royal Enfield Bullet is one of the oldest bikes in the company's portfolio.

If rumours are to be believed, the company is soon planning to launch a new Bullet with a 650cc engine in India. Till now, Royal Enfield Bullet was available with only 350cc and 500cc engine options. Many new versions were also launched by the company for different terrains. RE Himalayan and RE Scram are off-roading bikes, while RE Hunter and RE Continental GT fall in the category of cafe racers.