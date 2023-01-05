Diesel Launches Rs 60,000 Jacket That Looks Like Cabbage, Netizens Say 'Mein Toh 200 Se Jyada Na Du'

Diesel is a high-end clothing label renowned for crafting apparel of exorbitant prices with a offbeat style. Recently they unveiled a jacket worth Rs 60,000 which sparked comparison to 'patta gobhi' on Twitter.

By Sukanya Saha
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 06:03 PM IST
Diesel Launches Rs 60,000 Jacket That Looks Like Cabbage, Netizens Say 'Mein Toh 200 Se Jyada Na Du'
Image credit: Twitter

The fashion world always comes up with interesting styles, which can be exorbitantly expensive for the quality they provide. High-end fashion labels craft creations that are either well-received or not.

Diesel's recent introduction of the 'taking to the latter' range has failed to impress netizens. The winter clothing from the upscale label has been subject to ridicule for looking like a 'cauliflower'. Here's what the fashion house cooked up and why it is the subject of mockery.

Shelling out Rs 60,000 for a runway fashion item resembling a "patta gobi" has not impressed people on the internet. Its exorbitant cost and absurd design have aggravated the online community.

A Twitter user posted a picture of the green jacket and wrote, "Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main (Do I have to pay 60,000 rupees to look like a cabbage)?"

A second user commented, "Mein toh 200 se ek paise na jyada du. (I wouldn't pay more than Rs 200 for it)." A third said, "Sarojini market me 50 rupay ka milta hai (You can get it in Sarojini Market for 50 rupees)."

Diesel is a luxury apparel brand that is known for manufacturing items of outrageously high prices with an offbeat look. In fact, they have a track record of stirring up a social media storm with their outlandish designs, such as the peculiar velcro-fastened skirt that cost an eye-watering Rs 82,000.

This winter jacket from a fashion retail website features a unique design. It is made from recycled ripstop and has been overprinted to give the effect of a botched dye job. The fabric has been gathered using a smocking technique, producing a puffy, box-like pattern. The neckline is high and hooded. Unfortunately, one of the two available colours has been receiving criticism for its resemblance to a cauliflower.

