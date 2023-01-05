Diesel Launches Rs 60,000 Jacket That Looks Like Cabbage, Netizens Say 'Mein Toh 200 Se Jyada Na Du'

The fashion world always comes up with interesting styles, which can be exorbitantly expensive for the quality they provide. High-end fashion labels craft creations that are either well-received or not.

Diesel's recent introduction of the 'taking to the latter' range has failed to impress netizens. The winter clothing from the upscale label has been subject to ridicule for looking like a 'cauliflower'. Here's what the fashion house cooked up and why it is the subject of mockery.

Shelling out Rs 60,000 for a runway fashion item resembling a "patta gobi" has not impressed people on the internet. Its exorbitant cost and absurd design have aggravated the online community.

A Twitter user posted a picture of the green jacket and wrote, "Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main (Do I have to pay 60,000 rupees to look like a cabbage)?"

Patta gobhi jaisa dikhne ke liye inko ₹60,000 du main? pic.twitter.com/wcYF68OpUI — Anu (@Escapeplace__) January 3, 2023

A second user commented, "Mein toh 200 se ek paise na jyada du. (I wouldn't pay more than Rs 200 for it)." A third said, "Sarojini market me 50 rupay ka milta hai (You can get it in Sarojini Market for 50 rupees)."

Mai to 200 se ek Paisa na jyada du 😂 — Khushi(ਖੁਸ਼ੀ) (@Khushwant1996) January 3, 2023

Sarojini market me 50rupay ka milta hai 😆🤣 — Pallavi Writes (@nkramssarns) January 3, 2023

Kya soochke iska price 60K rakha gaya hai. Aur jo 60K mai lega, seriously, kya sooch ke lega 🤔🤔😢😅 — Tabish Shah (@TabishShah24) January 4, 2023

Diesel is a luxury apparel brand that is known for manufacturing items of outrageously high prices with an offbeat look. In fact, they have a track record of stirring up a social media storm with their outlandish designs, such as the peculiar velcro-fastened skirt that cost an eye-watering Rs 82,000.

This winter jacket from a fashion retail website features a unique design. It is made from recycled ripstop and has been overprinted to give the effect of a botched dye job. The fabric has been gathered using a smocking technique, producing a puffy, box-like pattern. The neckline is high and hooded. Unfortunately, one of the two available colours has been receiving criticism for its resemblance to a cauliflower.