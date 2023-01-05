Delhi Covered With Heavy Snowfall? Viral AI-Generated Images Leaves The Internet Mesmerized

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE or AI, is currently the most well-liked thing on all social media platforms. Previously, the online community hadn't responded favourably to these AI photos. The AI created the photos of various people from various Indian states, and as a result, it became too much of a target for trolling. People weren't afraid to criticise the obvious stereotyping carried out by AI software, even after the images became widely shared.

Recently, new, updated AI-generated images have captured the attention of internet users, but without any complaints. Angshuman Choudhury posted these amazing pictures, which showed the nation's capital, Delhi, and its former capital, Kolkata, as enchanted scenes covered in snow. The images have a fairytale-like quality that will instantly take you to a wonderland that you have probably already been to in your mind. You'll only want your fantasy to come true: a white India Gate, a snow-covered tram down the rails, and people walking by in winter coats.Angshuman wondered, while posting these incredible images, what Delhi, both new and old, would look like during a significant snowstorm.And now that AI has assisted me in seeing it, I have always wondered.

As soon as the pictures were posted, they quickly attracted over 98,000 views and a large number of comments from online users. All of the online users were taken aback when they visualised these locations exactly as they appeared in the photographs.