Couple's Full PDA On Bike In Rajasthan's Ajmer Goes Viral; Police Files FIR

A VIDEO of a couple romancing on a speeding bike in Rajasthan's Ajmer emerged on the social media platform on Wednesday. The couple can be seen engaged in a full public display of their affection on a crowded road.

Soon after the video went viral, Rajasthan Police tagged Ajmer Police to take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action.

"@AjmerpoliceR Please take cognizance of the matter and ensure necessary action," the wrote.

To which the Ajmer Police replied and said that they managed to seize the bike and are investigating the case. They tweeted, " in the said case, after examining the video, the police took possession of the bike which was photographed and the accused has also been identified, a case is being registered against them."

They also said, "'The motorcycle has been seized after an investigation in the said case, legal proceedings are on.''

Meanwhile, in the clip shared on the microblogging platform, a woman can be seen sitting in front of the man while he was riding the bike. At one point, she is seen kissing and hugging the man while he is carelessly riding the vehicle. The video was taken by a passerby and it went viral on social media, with many criticising the duo for their irresponsible and obscene conduct.

Earlier, a similar incident was also reported from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. In that incident, a man was detained for spreading obscenity in a public place. The man was seen in a viral video purportedly shot in the Hazratganj area, where he and a young girl were seen hugging each other on board a scooter along a busy road.