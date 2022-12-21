Couple Dancing To Bollywood Song ‘Sajna Ji Vari Vari’ Will Make You Want To Groove | Watch Video

YOU CAN'T escape the desi ladies' glances in your social circle or, more specifically, when you're somewhere. All of these women enjoy evaluating impromptu circumstances and crafting intriguing tales for locals. These days, a video that is turning people's heads is making the rounds on social media. In the viral video, a couple who seemed to be the centre of attention was actually part of a group that appeared to be celebrating Diwali in a gated community. All eyes were on a couple of desi aunties in the background as they performed an amazing, wild, and energising dance routine.

In this popular video, a couple can be seen dancing to Sajana Ji Vari Vari, one of the most well-known Bollywood songs of the 2000s. They both appeared to be completely unconcerned and didn't stop dancing in front of the entire audience as the couple danced their hearts out. In particular, the woman wearing a sari is seen killing it with her zeal. In addition to all of that, a group of women could be seen conversing in the background while making hand motions and eye contact.

On the Instagram social media account, a video went viral. This video was shared by a person by the name of Nupur Chitale and was shot in Delhi. The video quickly gained more than 61,000 likes when it went viral and received a tonne of comments. A lot of people commended the duo for their brave and unapologetic dancing, but a lot of people also talked about how desi females are always judging individuals in our society, no matter what they do.