Couple Dancing To Bollywood Song ‘Sajna Ji Vari Vari’ Will Make You Want To Groove | Watch Video

Nobody can get away from the eyes of the Desi ladies in our society.

By Priyanka Munshi
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 01:36 PM IST
Minute Read
Couple Dancing To Bollywood Song ‘Sajna Ji Vari Vari’ Will Make You Want To Groove | Watch Video
The couple's fearless and unapologetic dance video is going viral.

YOU CAN'T escape the desi ladies' glances in your social circle or, more specifically, when you're somewhere. All of these women enjoy evaluating impromptu circumstances and crafting intriguing tales for locals. These days, a video that is turning people's heads is making the rounds on social media. In the viral video, a couple who seemed to be the centre of attention was actually part of a group that appeared to be celebrating Diwali in a gated community. All eyes were on a couple of desi aunties in the background as they performed an amazing, wild, and energising dance routine.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nupur Chitale (@nupur.chitale)

In this popular video, a couple can be seen dancing to Sajana Ji Vari Vari, one of the most well-known Bollywood songs of the 2000s. They both appeared to be completely unconcerned and didn't stop dancing in front of the entire audience as the couple danced their hearts out. In particular, the woman wearing a sari is seen killing it with her zeal. In addition to all of that, a group of women could be seen conversing in the background while making hand motions and eye contact.

Also Read
Viral Video: 'Smoke Weed Every Day' Message Flashes On A Display Board In..
Viral Video: 'Smoke Weed Every Day' Message Flashes On A Display Board In..

On the Instagram social media account, a video went viral. This video was shared by a person by the name of Nupur Chitale and was shot in Delhi. The video quickly gained more than 61,000 likes when it went viral and received a tonne of comments. A lot of people commended the duo for their brave and unapologetic dancing, but a lot of people also talked about how desi females are always judging individuals in our society, no matter what they do.

Also Read
WATCH: In Gang War Caught On Camera, One Group Attacks Other With Swords..
WATCH: In Gang War Caught On Camera, One Group Attacks Other With Swords..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.