CISF Seizes Rs 64 Lakh Foreign Currency Concealed In Passenger's Trolley Handle At Delhi Airport | Watch

THE CENTRAL Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday apprehended a passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and seized foreign currency notes (Euro and New Zealand Dollars) valued Rs 64 lakh from the hollow handle of the passenger's trolley bag, said officials.

A video of the same was also shared on the official Twitter handle of CISF, along with the caption, "Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 64 lakh) ingeniously concealed in the handles of his trolley bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to Customs."

Meanwhile, CISF in a statement on Sunday said that the officials noticed suspicious activities of a passenger later identified as Surinder Singh Rihal, at the check-in area near 'K' row, who was supposed to travel to Bangkok by Thai Airlines Flight.

The statement then mentioned that after random checking of his baggage, doubtful images of concealment of currency in 'the trolley handles' were noticed. The departure Customs officials were further informed about the matter and the passenger was allowed to proceed.

He was kept under physical and electronic surveillance. Further, the said passenger was not accepted for Check-In by airlines due to document issues. The matter was discussed with customs officials and the said passenger was intercepted by the Surveillance and intelligence staff of CISF at the Check-In area and brought to International Departure Customs Office.

After thorough checking of his baggage at the Departure Customs office, foreign currency (Euro and New Zealand Dollars) were found concealed in the trolley handle of his two baggage. He could not produce any documents for carrying a such huge amount of foreign currency.

Reportedly, he was carrying nearly Rs 64 lakh, which was handed over to Customs officials for further legal action.