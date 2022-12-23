Christmas 2022: Man Hosts Special Feast For 100 Stray Dogs, Netizens Say 'Most Beautiful On Internet Today' | Watch Viral Video

With so many soft toys and food, this man is just winning the hearts of the Netizens.

WE ALL know that Christmas is all about sharing joy, love, and gifts with one another, and it's just one day away. Everybody in the nation participates in this festival. However, this is among the best, most understated, and most heartfelt Christmas gestures made by a man. Do you know that he specifically created this festival for dogs? Yes, what you just heard is true. This man in Thailand gave stray dogs a feast. Not only that, but he also showered them with presents.

Niall Harbison, a producer of online content, posted this video. In this video, Niall can be seen loading a truck with a delectable spread of meats and nutritious vegetables. Additionally, there are plush dog toys in the vehicle. The dogs can be seen playing around the vehicle and getting excited. They are having a merry Christmas as they have a satisfying lunch. That's not all, though. They get to pick their gifts after a satisfying supper. Some people flee while carrying soft toys, while others play with tennis balls. It's fair to say that Niall Harbison has taken on the role of their Santa Claus.

Furthermore, Neill stated that for several months, he got up at 4:30 a.m. every day to prepare this feast for all dogs, and that he continued to do so while receiving toys from people all over the world.To give these gorgeous critters toys, he carefully selected all of those toys. Every year, there are numerous Christmas celebrations, but one man is only touching people's hearts online with his thoughtful deeds.

Also, the video received more than 35,000 likes and comments shortly after it was released. In addition to this, he also stated in his Instagram post that he had taken this action in memory of the two dogs. Kira and Valko were the dogs' names, and they passed away lately in Ireland. In order to honour their memories, the owner of those two dogs truly wanted to do something special for them.