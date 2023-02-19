Cat Rescued From Turkey Earthquake Rubble Refuses To Leave Its Saviour | Watch

A VIDEO of a cat saved from under the rubble in Turkey, who now refuses to leave its rescuer's side, is going viral on social media.

The small clip was shared on social media on February 16, by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, and has amassed over 30 million views.

Meanwhile, netizens also flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

"I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it," wrote a user.

"Uh…not for nothing but I would also not leave this guy’s side," said another.

A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer's side. pic.twitter.com/Nveaxu3QrG — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 16, 2023

Meanwhile, rescue efforts in earthquake-hit Turkey wind down on Sunday, nearly two weeks after the country's deadliest modern disaster struck, with many praying only for bodies to mourn.

"Would you pray to find a dead body? We do ... to deliver the body to the family," said bulldozer operator Akin Bozkurt as his machine clawed at the rubble of a destroyed building in the town of Kahramanmaras.

"You recover a body from under tonnes of rubble. Families are waiting with hope," Bozkurt said.

More than 46,000 people have been killed after the quake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The toll is expected to soar, with some 345,000 apartments in Turkey now known to have been destroyed, and many still missing. Neither Turkey nor Syria have said how many people are still missing following the quake.

In one of the last efforts to pull people out of the rubble, 12 days after the earthquake, emergency teams began clearing debris with their hands at a rescue site in Antakya on Saturday night.

(With inputs from Reuters)