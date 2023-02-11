OPEN IN APP

    Can You Find 7 Hidden Hearts In This Valentine's Day Special Optical Illusion?

    By Priyanka Munshi
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 10:12 AM (IST)
    THESE days, the internet is so crammed with millions of optical illusions that if you really want to dedicate your time to something original and creative, just start deciphering optical puzzles. Do you know that by dispelling these illusions, you can also improve your capacity for attention and skill-building? Additionally, these deceptions can take on any shape, including mental exercises, personality traits, deceptions, and others.

    After a long time, we now have another interesting and difficult optical illusion for you all. The seven hearts buried within this optical illusion must now be found in the allotted 7 seconds. An attractive environment with a river, trees, mountains, and swans can be seen in the optical illusion image. However, the image conceals seven hearts. In this optical illusion for Valentine's Day, can you find all seven hearts?

    Additionally, one of the best ways to decipher any optical illusion is to start from left to right, then move up to down; this method will enable you to do it more quickly and will enhance your focus.

    In this optical illusion, did you notice all seven stars? If not, don't be concerned; we are here to assist you. Now pay closer attention to the photo up above. Look at the image below, which has the solution marked in it, if you're still stumped.

