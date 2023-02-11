Blinkit Delists Store After Man Tweets Photo Of Rat Inside Bread Packet He Ordered Online | See Here

THESE days There are countless viral films on the internet that are humorous, cheerful, sad, or anything else. However, recently, a video has gone viral that has startled everyone. Most Indian houses use the app Blinkit, which is made in India. In essence, this app offers quick services for grocery delivery. However, it appears like Blinkit Company is currently having serious problems, which is totally unacceptable.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

This popular video, which featured pictures of the order, was posted on Twitter by Nitin Arora, the owner of a verified account. The delivery service promptly responded to his tweet and said they would check into the situation. While uploading the video, he wrote, "I had the most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit, where a live rat was delivered inside the bread packet I ordered on 1.2.23." This is alarming for all of us. @blinkitcares, if 10 minutes' delivery comes with such baggage. I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items. #blinkit #zomato."

After all of this, Nitin provided a screenshot of his conversation with a Blinkit support executive, in which it is stated that "Yes, as I can see, your concern is genuine." I deeply apologise to you for this issue. We have noted this and will escalate it from our end. "Your feedback for this specific incident has been noted, and we will surely take corrective measures to improve it," said the support executive.

The business even used its Twitter handle and stated, "Hi Nitin, this is not the experience we wanted you to have." They asked Nitin to share his phone number and order details so that they could initiate a further inquiry.

Moreover, Mr. Dhananjay Shashidharan, the head of customer satisfaction at Blinkit, posted on the Twitter account and stated that, "I want to assure you that we've taken swift action already and delisted the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner." "We have high standards for hygiene at all our stores, and with this incident, we have increased the frequency of audits at the store networks."

I head Customer Support here at Blinkit. I want to assure you, we've taken swift action already and de-listed the partner store, even as we are investigating the matter with the store owner. (1/n) — Dhananjay Shashidharan (@Dhananjay_6691) February 11, 2023

When the issue was brought to the social media platform's attention, it immediately gained a lot of likes and a lot of criticism from online users for this pitiful behaviour.