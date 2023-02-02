Bihar Excise Principal Secy Seen Abusing Junior Officers In Meeting; Watch Viral Video

THE EXCISE principal secretary of Bihar, KK Pathak was captured abusing his junior officers on Thursday. The video which is now going viral was shared on the Twitter handle of the news agency ANI.

In the nearly 25-second clip, Pathak can be seen sitting on a chair in apparently what it seems like a meeting. He can be heard using abusive language against the Deputy Collector.

Speaking about the viral clip, Bihar Excise Minister Sunil Kumar said that required action against Pathak will be taken. "I've heard about the video. I will look into it and whatever necessary action needs to be taken will be done," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

General Secretary of Bihar Administrative Services Association, Sunil Tiwari also spoke about the incident and demanded the government sack him. "We demand the government to sack such an officer. We have decided to register an FIR against him. He used abusive words for us which is wrong. We condemn it," he said.