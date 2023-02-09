Anurag Thakur Plays Cricket Amid Snowfall In Gulmarg Ahead Of Khelo India Winter Games | Watch

UNION Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was captured playing cricket in Gulmarg, ahead of Khelo India Winter Games.

A video of the same was shared from the official Twitter handle of ANI. It shows Thakur playing the game amid snowfall, as a group of people surrounds him.

#WATCH | J&K: In Gulmarg, ahead of Khelo India Winter Games, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur plays cricket amid snowfall. The Winter Games begin tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/gw4txngsVn — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, 'Khelo India Winter Games' is all set to kick off on February 10, 2023, in Gulmarg, the northern region of Kashmir Valley.

Over 1,500 participants will take part in the mega sports event. Notably, the idea of conducting the game in J&K was implemented after the scrapping of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, in 2019.

Recently, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur along with J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, launched the 3rd Khelo India National Winter Games Anthem, mascot and jersey. They expressed happiness over Gulmarg turning into a "Sports City" and it is in a position to host the largest ever contingent of 1500 players from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2021 had virtually inaugurated the second edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games" held at Gulmarg.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi had mentioned that Gulmarg will prepare sportsmen for more prominent international platforms like the Olympics. More than 800 athletes from across the country participated in the 2021 event; this year, the number of participants doubled.

The first edition of the "Khelo India Winter Games" was held in Leh and Gulmarg in February and March 2020. The event, which was the first of its kind in India, was organised to promote winter sports, which included skiing, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snow rugby, ice stock sport, snow baseball, mountaineering, snowshoe running, ice hockey, figure skating and speed skating. The main purpose was to popularise winter games among the youth across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)