Adorable Video Of Mother Polar Bear Cuddling Its Cub Goes Viral | Watch

THE bond between a mother and her child is always special. Be it humans, or animals, this relationship is all about pure emotions and love. A video, that is now going viral on social media is not only adorable but also a proof of the above statement.

The video features a mother polar bear and its little cub who can be seen playing in the snow.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) with the caption, "Mommy and her cub.."

The cute video shows a mother bear cuddling its cub while they are surrounded by ice. Moments later, the cub crawls onto the big bear and gives its mother a kiss. Meanwhile, the mother adores the back of its baby and plays with it.

The video has so far got over one million views on Twitter with some netizens sharing similar videos of other animals in the comment section.

"Never has someone chewing on your face ever felt so good! A sweet bond. And by golly I'm telling you that polar bear looks like she is smiling," wrote a user.

"My daughter's favorite animal! This makes my soul sing and want to do more for the planet and future generations," said another.

Another user shared a video of a polar bear playing with its cub. "Cute baby polar bear playing with his mother," wrote the user.