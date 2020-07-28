New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who is known for portraying negative characters in daily tv soaps, was rushed to a hospital on Monday following a kidney infection. The television actor, who his more popular as “Thakur Sajjan Singh” from TV series Mann Ki Awaaz, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in Goregaon’s Lifeline Medicare hospital. According to his brother Anurag, the actor was undergoing dialysis from past one-and-a-half-month and has been suffering from illness for more than 6 months.

Anurag seeks financial help from the fraternity as whatever Anupam has earned, had spent on his treatment. "Since we couldn't admit him there, we rushed him to Lifeline Hospital immediately. He is currently in ICU," Anurag told PTI.



“He has been keeping unwell for the last six months now. He has an infection in his kidney due to which we had admitted him to Hinduja Hospital back then and got him treated for almost one and a half months. That time his health got fine but he has suggested dialysis, from time to time", Anurag was quoted as saying by spotboy.com

But he decided to go for ayurvedic treatment as dialysis costs a lot. That didn’t help. He got breathless recently because of not doing dialysis. His chest was filled with water, so we again started his dialysis and he started getting relief.”



Anurag was getting him in Malad hospital but after his kidney collapsed, the authorities suggested the family to shift the patient to some other hospital. Then, the family shifted Anurag to the better hospital but now they could not afford the facilities any more. He said, whatever Anurag had earned was spent on his treatment. He requested the media to circulate the words to Anurag’s fraternity and hoping for someone to help. Social media users and Anupam’s fans shared the information on Twitter and tagged Salman Khan, Sonu Sood for financial help.

