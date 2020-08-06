Ekta Kapoor's Naagin season 5 is finally scheduled to release on August 9, 2020. Know who is going to lead the fifth edition of the show.

Ekta Kapoor's keenly-awaited television show Naagin 5 has finally got a release date. The fifth edition of Naagin will be aired on August 9, 2020. Amidst lockdown, Ekta Kapoor announced the new season of the show, since then, the fans are waiting to know about the lead. Finally, the makers have released the promo of the show where Hina Khan has been introduced as the superior Naagin. However, Hina Khan will play the cameo in the show and Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna will take the show forward.

Hina Khan has also been seen in the climax of Naagin season 4, according to the reports, the Naagin is back to complete her unfinished work. Hina Khan’s character would be responsible for the beginning of a new war in the Naagin world. It has been reported that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Mohit Malhotra will play opposite to Hina Khan.

It has also been revealed that Pavitra Rishta actor Parag Tyagi is roped in to play a negative character in Surbhi Chandna’s show. After the first episode, the story will be taken forward with a war between Surbhi Chandna and Parag Tyagi. Parag Tyagi had also played a negative role in Zee TV’s Jodha Akbar.

Earlier, Nia Sharma’s show Naagin 4 has been abruptly ended due to the coronavirus crisis. Ekta Kapoor herself announced the ending of the show as it was difficult for her to take the show forward after a leap.

The makers have also released a teaser of the show, where Hina Khan is seen in a totally unique avatar. Hacked actress Hina is seen wearing Red and Golden attire which made her look absolutely hot and sizzling. However, the fans are super excited to watch Hina Khan in this gorgeous look.

